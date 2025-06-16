Subscribe
UFT Members Win: A Better Contract’s Daniel Alicea Defends Free Speech, Beats Back Union’s California Lawyers
Unity UFT leadership’s attempt to shut down UFT members’ free speech was thwarted in domain dispute as Alicea, pro-se, beats back corporate lawyers…
Jun 16
•
Educators of NYC
32
Misogyny, Silence, and Power: What Two Harassment Cases Reveal About the UFT’s Broken Culture
Our social contract with union leadership remains broken. Calls to just 'move on' and ignore the elephant in the room are ANTI-UNION.
Jun 16
8
May 2025
Whatever the Outcome, Thank You for Believing
This campaign wasn’t just about a ballot, it was about building a movement. One school, one chapter, one conversation at a time, we’ve begun to reclaim…
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 29
🚨Today Is the Last Day to Vote in the UFT Elections – Make It Count
Vote A Better Contract slate, today.
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 27
Revisionist = Unity Revises History to Sell Itself and Claims OUR Victories as Theirs
Shocking I know. I was sent an image that Unity claims it protected Retiree healthcare. I laughed so hard I fell from my chair.
Published on Marianne Pizzitola
•
May 22
What Kind of Experience Builds a Union? It’s trust. It's a vision. It’s showing up for one another, and organizing for the future we all…
Amy Arundell, A Better Contract
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 21
GET OUT THE VOTE! 14 Days until the UFT Election ballot count. Here are 5 ways you can help.
In 2 weeks, ballots for the 2025 UFT citywide elections will be tallied and results announced.
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 16
🚨Urgent Action: Join the ABC-UFT Zoom GOTV Rally Tonight at 8 PM
RSVP - http://tinyurl.com.com/abcgotv
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 13
Fired Up and Ready to Vote: TWO Big ABC Events You Can’t Miss!
It’s 'Get Out the Vote' time. Join us at these 2 big events this week.
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 12
What does the FIRST 100 DAYS of a member-led UFT look like with 'A Better Contract'?
Read our action steps for the first 100 days.
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 6
ABC Weekly Update - 5/5
23 More Days til Ballots Need to Be In - Vote A Better Contract Full Slate
Published on A BETTER CONTRACT (ABC-UFT)
•
May 5
MORE OF MULGREW’S HEALTHCARE MESS: MLC now opting to impose much higher tiered copays on city workers and their families.
With looming tiered copays for select hospitals and providers -- we can’t afford Mulgrew anymore! In this UFT election, we must vote for A Better…
May 3
•
Dan Alicea
10
