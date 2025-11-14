The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Linda
Nov 15

We need to call on all our local council members to vote for Christopher Marte

Laura Genovese
Nov 14

A bit off-top, but relevant:

One of our City Councilmembers, Julie Menin, who is Chair of the Consumer and Worker Protection Committee, has been touted by our prominent union bosses as also standing for healthcare oversight and transparency.

It's been very frustrating how CM Menin has kept silent while Unity and the Heads of MLC rushed to pass their seriously redacted NYCE PPO plan.

Any coincidence that both Garrido and Mulgrew have been strongly pushing for CM Menin to become the next City Council Speaker?

On the other hand, Councilmember Christopher Marte, who is also running for City Council Speaker, with a powerful platform to empower our lawmakers and us through securing more transparency within the City Council is getting pushed to the bottom by these same union bosses.

