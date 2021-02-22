The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Home
Archive
Talk Out of School
The Digest
Union Talk
The Petition
The Classroom
LOL
Twitter
About

Who We Are

Who We Are

Educators of NYC’s THE WIRE and THE DIGEST are media and news content platforms powered by The Educators of NYC.

We are a community of professional & dedicated NYC public school educators. 

As part of our activism and advocacy, we are committed to delivering quality digital content to our local school communities, educators, parents, families, and students because we believe in the power of education and informed rights holders.

Our priorities are to champion: Equity and Justice. Democracy. Accountability. Responsiveness. Unionism. Professionalism & Pedagogy.

We are reimagining better public schools for ALL, together.

Please check out The Digest, too.

It is our education news aggregator site featuring the latest local, state, and national education headlines.

Join the growing numbers of New Yorkers who read and sign up for THE DIGEST newsletter to stay informed about the latest EduNews.

Stay updated on the latest NYC Public Schools and UFT news & talk. 
Subscribe now.

Read The Digest: Powered by EONYC

To learn more about EONYC, visit our website:

Visit the EONYC website

Why subscribe to The Wire?

Subscribe to get full and free access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Also, consider supporting this volunteer effort to provide informative and pertinent content about our NYC Public Schools, and about the issues and controversies affecting NYC educators, parents, families, and students by becoming a paid subscriber. Your donation is greatly valued and appreciated.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Many of our new articles in The Wire newsletter go directly to your inbox.

Disclaimer

The views expressed by our individual authors are their own and may not reflect the views of the EONYC community. Just as we may not all agree with the editorial views expressed as the collective Educators of NYC community.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about EONYC by emailing info@educators.nyc

User's avatar

Subscribe to The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Educators of NYC is a community of NYC public school educators. We are reimagining better public schools for ALL, together. Our priorities are - Equity & Justice, Democracy, Accountability, Responsiveness, Unionism, Professionalism & Pedagogy.

People

Educators of NYC

@educatorsofnyc
Educators of NYC's avatar
A community of professional, dedicated and concerned NYC public school educators. We are reimagining better public schools for ALL, together.

Dan Alicea

@danalicea
Dan Alicea's avatar
Dad. Educator. Disrupter. God wrestler. A lead organizer of EONYC.

James Eterno

James Eterno's avatar
Union Activist Hunter College Adjunct Retired NYC Social Studies Teacher

Marianne Pizzitola

@mariannepizzitola
Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees

Goodman Peter

@edintheapple
Goodman Peter's avatar
Author, Ed in the Apple, the intersection of education and politics, career teacher, union activist, president, CCNY Education Alumni

Nick Bacon

@baconuft
Nick Bacon's avatar
Member of UFT Executive Board and Co-Chair of New Action Caucus

Norm Scott

@normscott
Norm Scott's avatar
Publisher of ednotesonline.com blog, NYC retired public school teacher, activist in union, UFT, ICE/UFT, Retiree Advocate/UFT.

Bennett Fischer

@bennettfischer
Bennett Fischer's avatar
UFT Retired Teachers Chapter Leader • Home coffee roaster • Fountain pen enthusiast

Mike

@mike279510
Mike's avatar
No one
© 2025 Educators of NYC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture