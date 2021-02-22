Who We Are

Educators of NYC’s THE WIRE and THE DIGEST are media and news content platforms powered by The Educators of NYC.

We are a community of professional & dedicated NYC public school educators.

As part of our activism and advocacy, we are committed to delivering quality digital content to our local school communities, educators, parents, families, and students because we believe in the power of education and informed rights holders.

Our priorities are to champion: Equity and Justice. Democracy. Accountability. Responsiveness. Unionism. Professionalism & Pedagogy.

We are reimagining better public schools for ALL, together.

Disclaimer

The views expressed by our individual authors are their own and may not reflect the views of the EONYC community. Just as we may not all agree with the editorial views expressed as the collective Educators of NYC community.

