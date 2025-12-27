The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Neural Foundry
Dec 27

Fascinating how the stabilization fund morphed from its original equalization purpose into a general benefits slush fund once it grew large enough. The $500 million pot became too tempting for both sides to resist. Now that its gone from half a billion to basically zero, everyone's pointing fingers about who should refill it. The fundamental issue here is that neither party had an incentive to preserve the fund when times were good - both the city and unions benefited from spending it down. Classic tragedy of the commons, except with a jointly managed fund instead of a pasture.

Bruce d
Dec 27

Go gettem Lander, clean out the sewer that misappropriated the fund. If the worms are protesting that’s a sign you’ll expose their coverup!!

Bout time someone got into those books !

