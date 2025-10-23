We’re thrilled to invite UFT members to join three important virtual events tomorrow, Thursday, October 23 — your participation matters, your voice counts, and together we will shape our union’s direction this school year.

Please mark your calendars and plan to participate in each one, in the order listed below:

1. ABC Mass Meeting – 7:00 pm via Zoom, Thursday, October 23rd

At 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 23rd, we’ll come together for the first mass meeting of the new school year for A Better Contract (ABC-UFT), welcoming all UFT members (in-service and retirees) to discuss how we organize for a stronger contract and a stronger union, together.

This is your chance to hear what’s going on, ask questions, and help decide how we move forward — don’t miss it.

RSVP, now : CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

REGISTER FOR ABC-UFT MASS MEETING

2. Early Afternoon Workshop with David Kazansky – Financial Wellness, Thursday, October 23rd, 4:30 PM & 7 PM

Earlier in the day, join leading financial-wellness expert and veteran educator, David Kazansky, as he guides UFT members through budgeting, planning, and navigating personal and professional financial challenges.

This afternoon session offers real-world tools to support you and your family — be sure to sign in, take notes, and bring your questions.

David, also a former TRS trustee, writes in his new Substack:

On October 23, I’ll be hosting two FREE online workshops on financial wellness for UFT members. We’ll talk about budgeting, practical ways to reduce personal debt, and saving for both the near future and retirement. There will be an afternoon session at 4:30 PM and an evening session at 7 PM. If you’d like to join, please email me at davidkaznyc@gmail.com with your name, school, personal email, and preferred session. I’ll follow up with a registration link. Each session is capped at 300 participants, so reach out soon to reserve a spot. I’m looking forward to reconnecting with members and sharing some tools to help you build greater financial stability and confidence.

RSVP, now: Email David at davidkaznyc@gmail.com

3. Paraprofessionals & Chapter Leaders Town Hall – 4:30 pm–5:30 pm

At 4:30 pm, the UFT will host a special virtual town hall for paraprofessionals and chapter leaders, focused on the campaign for the “RESPECT Check” bill and how we organize collectively to win.

If you serve as a paraprofessional, a chapter leader, or work alongside them, this is a key moment to stay engaged, connect, and make sure we’re all informed and hear what the next steps are.

Register for PARA RESPECT townhall

There’s no doubt that paraprofessionals deserve a living wage, now!

There are many voices and ideas on this critical issue. We need to move our union to developing a more comprehensive, transparent and democratic collective bargaining and legislative plans that incorporates the voices of all paras — and all members, collectively.

We also encourage you to read FIX PARA PAY’s official statement about the attempts to raise para pay through a bonus differential.

We encourage you to attend all of these, if your schedule allows. We know that the early sessions conflict. Choose which afternoon sessions you believe best serves your needs.

Each one builds on the other: we start with unity and organizing at the mass meeting, move through personal development with the workshop, and then focus on collective strategy and advocacy in the town hall. Bring your energy, your questions, and your commitment — our strength is in our participation.