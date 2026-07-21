The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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Chad Hamilton's avatar
Chad Hamilton
1d

That photo of Mulgrew and Menin is creepy, with his hand on the back of her neck.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
1d

Thank you for breaking down the issues that can and explaining it fully.

Bottom line, I agree that any monies in the pockets of paraprofessionals is well well deserved.

But our union must do better for us .

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