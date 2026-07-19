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Marianne Pizzitola's avatar
Marianne Pizzitola
4d

No one is saying part out loud. While this check gives them four installments of $2500 across two fiscal years, the only thing this could potentially help is retention. And that’s because none of these workers will be able to retire on a livable pension because this is non-pensionable money. The minute they retire this money goes away.

It is dependent on the union reopening the contract right now and negotiating an increase like OLR said they could in the previous hearing. And if the UFT refuses to do that now, the only other opportunity would be at the next round of bargaining when their contract expires in 2027. But why wait. Because if the UFT could reopen his contract right now and give these people a pensionable wage, why wouldn’t they?

Because as you so eloquently put it, they had the money the last time to do it. This isn’t a failure of The City, this is a failure of the union leadership.

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Goodman Peter's avatar
Goodman Peter
4d

Another Mamdani option , do nothing, the bill becomes law after thirty days … Mamdani can’t afford to alienate Black and Latina women across the city

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