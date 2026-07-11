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The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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KATHLEEN NICHOLAS's avatar
KATHLEEN NICHOLAS
3d

I heard on the news nyc politicians are moving to pass a bill or whatever it is called to give themselves a raise including the mayor. One reason was they at the lower end $107,000 should be making a livable salary and have he’d a raise to keep with inflation in 10 years. Are you kidding me and the paras deserve what?? I am a retired teacher and yes I want higher cost of living being able to get 8% on my tda and fix my co pays but this para thing is crap and inhumane. They work harder than any council member.

Please call them the city out on this

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Louis Thevenot's avatar
Louis Thevenot
2d

This new change is beyond disgusting. A false bill of goods has been presented. A total myth.

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