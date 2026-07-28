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Goodman Peter
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Unity is a political party within the UFT, as are ABC and other political parties, usually referred to as caucuses. Unity, just like Democrats in Albany meet among ourselves, debate, discuss the issues of the day… before every session in Albany the Democrats meet, in private, discuss, debate and follow the caucus decisions on the floor.

The UFT endorses incumbents who have pro labor and education records, a message to other electeds. Goldman was the incumbent.

Hooking up with Menin was smart politics, she nailed down the Speakership early, in spite of declining enrollments there were no budget cuts.

The UFT has almost 200,000 members, forty or so districts, chapter leaders meet with district representatives monthly, decisions, to the extent possible reflect the views of members.

To constantly trash UFT leadership is applauded by our enemies, and we have plenty of enemies, from Trump to Bloomberg to the billionaire Charter and school voucher supporters.

“Agreeing to disagree” on issues and working together are possible in a mature relationship, seems out of the question.

The UFT was a key player in budget policies to bail out Mamdani, his flipping on pay boost is unacceptable…

Mulgrew’s tough words were warranted.

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