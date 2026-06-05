The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
3d

I am 1000% on board with you here. Hochul will likely not sign this... till AFTER the election. Veto is unlikely (but not impossible) --- GOOD LUCK 🙏

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
3d

I would be interesting to know how much money NYSUT and/or COPE has given to legislators and the Governor?

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