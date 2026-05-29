The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
1d

legislators should carefully determine whether the problem they are attempting to solve is deception—or dissent.

The answer may determine whether this bill protects union democracy and free speech or unintentionally undermines them.

The Union leadership doesn’t like criticism or dissent even while some of their folks churn out disrespectful articles, call others unkind names and promote inaccurate information which hurts and undermines all members. Shouldn’t they be judged by the same standards they claim against those who have just criticisms of Union leadership/ decisions? I hope the legislators think carefully before voting on these bills.

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Rick Solomon's avatar
Rick Solomon
1d

There's nothing new about the union screwing over it's retirees. We fight for our rights and what we were promised under contract even though NYC and our UFT neglect, cheat, and steal from those of us who rightfully deserve what we were promised under contract.

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