Klinger also provides council to the UFT, DC 37 and other unions. He has many conflicts of interests and gets away with them. I’m grateful this is beginning to get exposed. We need to see the comptrollers audit of the stabilization fund ASAP.

Here’s an interesting history:

Table 1. History of the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund

Year Event Details

1982 GHI-CBP offered Employer’s cost “equalized” between GHI-CBP and HIP-HMO.

1985 HISF created GHI-CBP/HIP-HMO rate difference deposited by the City into HISF (if positive).

1995 Transfer of Blue Cross/GHI reserves Reserves for claims Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) transferred to HISF. These reserves are non-disposable.

2001 Benefits funded HISF starts funding PICA and other health benefits.

Transfers to the City $95 million to the City’s general fund.

2005* Benefits funding transferred Funding for psychotropic and asthma drugs transferred to welfare funds.

Transfers to City $36 million annually.

Transfers to welfare funds $100 per annum employee and retiree recurring, plus additional $100 in FY 2005.

2009 Transfers to the City Transfer of $121 million plus recurring $112 million.

Transfer to welfare funds Transfer of $117 million.

2014 Transfer for collective bargaining $1 billion from HISF to pay for wages and benefits.

Transfers to welfare funds $150 million over four years, and $60 million recurring afterward.

HIP-HMO rate reduction Lowers inflows/increases outflows.

2018 Transfer to welfare funds $200 per member (lump sum).

2021-present Medicare Advantage (MA) contract If implemented, savings of $600 million/ year to be deposited into HISF.

2023-2024 Transfers suspended $165/year per active employee and retiree contribution to welfare funds (2005, 2014, and 2018 HBAs).**

$112 million/year transfer to the City (2009 HBA).

2024 HISF depleted Disposable HISF balance of $1 million at the end of FY 2024.

https://comptroller.nyc.gov/reports/health-care-costs-the-hidden-risks-in-the-financial-plan/

