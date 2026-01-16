The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Laura Genovese
2d

THANK YOU for this urgently needed petition. It's empowering to see so many actives signing on! They are not only seeing how immoral our current UFT [Unity] Leadership has been towards retirees-- but the writing on the wall.. These leaders have shockingly taken the 'chew-and-spit-them-out' mindset.... the 'steal-while-you-can-from-retirees' so we can fund easy agreements with insurance profiteers and opportunistic bureaucrats -while we shrewdly pander to actives.

2026 is the year to set unionism straight! .. to raise, not harm, the standards of healthcare! Anyone who sees where this is going will enthusiastically sign on. Healthcare is a human right and #WeAreUnion !

