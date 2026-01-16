After decades of service in New York City classrooms, UFT retirees are being forced to pay monthly premiums for prescription drug coverage—at the very moment in life when fixed incomes and rising medical needs collide.

That’s why we’re organizing now.

🎯 Our goal: 5,000 petition signatures by the end of next week.

Every name matters. Every share counts.

👉 SIGN THE PETITION NOW: https://stopchargingretirees.org

✊ We Are Demanding Change — Not Making Polite Requests

This campaign is about UFT retirees and a policy that has quietly but dramatically raised healthcare costs for them over time:

💊 $180 per person per month for prescription drug coverage for UFT retirees

💑 $360 per month for couples

📈 Premiums have increased by roughly 50% in just two years

💵 A $900 annual refund for members (not spouses) still leaves retirees paying: $1,260 per year (individuals) $3,420 per year (couples)



That is not “premium-free healthcare,” no matter how often leadership says it is.

UFT retirees earned these benefits through years — often decades — of service. They should not be balancing medication costs against groceries, rent, or utilities.

Many major unions subsidize this premium cost through their welfare funds. Presently, the UFT Welfare Fund is sitting on over 1 billion dollars in reserve. In fact, the current size of the Welfare Fund nest egg is the result of bulk transfers of tax-payer monies from the City’s now insolvent Healthcare Stabilization Fund.

💬 UFT Retirees Are Speaking Out

Across the city, retirees are sharing their stories — stories of anxiety, anger, and betrayal, but also of solidarity and resolve.

📢 Read their testimonials here:

https://stopchargingretirees.org/Testimonials

These are not isolated complaints. They are a pattern — and they demand a response.

📰 This Fight Is Happening Right Now

From organizing efforts to public pressure campaigns, retirees and allies are pushing back and demanding accountability.

🗞 Follow the latest updates here: https://stopchargingretirees.org/News

🚀 Help Us Reach 5,000 Signatures by the End of the Week

We are close — but we need a strong final push towards our first goal. Then, we push for 10k.

Here’s how you can help today:

✅ Sign the petition:

👉 https://stopchargingretirees.org

✅ Share the petition everywhere

Facebook • X / Twitter • Instagram • BlueSky • Email • Group chats

📣 Share this link: https://stopchargingretirees.org

Tag fellow retirees. Tag active members. Tag anyone who believes retirees should not be nickel-and-dimed for healthcare they were promised.

💥 Why This Matters

UFT retirees kept New York City running — through overcrowded classrooms, budget cuts, crises, and pandemics. Forcing them to absorb ever-increasing healthcare premiums after retirement is wrong, unnecessary, and avoidable.

If we show up together, loudly and visibly, we can force this issue into the open — and force change.

✊ Sign. Share. Help us hit 5,000 now.



SIGN THE PETITION NOW

