The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Neural Foundry
7d

Fascinating breakdown of how collective bargaining incentives can quietly hollow out fund governance. The part where neither OLR nor MLC dispute that the fund should be dissolved but also claim nothing was misused is pretty telling,it's like saying the house burned down but the matches werent improperly stored. I worked adjacent to municipal finance for a bit and the lack of meeting records or modification documentation reminds me of those agreements everyone treats as living but nobody actually writes down changes to.

Goodman Peter
Dec 30Edited

The announcement of Comptroller Lander’s audit a week before he’s out of office is odd and he’s already candidate for Congress, politics makes for strange bedfellows

