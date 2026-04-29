The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
A Conversation with Marianne Pizzitola and Arthur Goldstein: Who Pays Later? NYC’s Pension and Healthcare Fight
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A Conversation with Marianne Pizzitola and Arthur Goldstein: Who Pays Later? NYC’s Pension and Healthcare Fight

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Apr 29, 2026

Episode Summary

In this episode, we take a hard look at the financial strategies shaping New York City’s future—and what they could mean for workers and retirees. From pension re-amortization proposals and potential borrowing through pension obligation bonds, to the broader implications of pattern bargaining and the uncertain status of Intro 1096, this conversation cuts through the noise. Joined by Marianne Pizzitola and Arthur Goldstein, we break down what these policies actually do, who bears the risk, and why the stakes may be higher than many realize. If you care about pension security, healthcare protections, and the long-term fiscal direction of New York City, this is a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Episode Notes

NYC Organization of Public Service Retirees - http://nycretirees.org

Arthur Goldstein’s Union Matters Substack - http://arthurgoldstein.substack.com

New York Times - Mamdani Considers Delaying Pension-Fund Payments to Ease Budget Gap

The Wire - Balancing the Budget on Borrowed Time: NYC’s Pension Shell Game

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