The Latest Edu News and A Conversation with Marianne Pizzitola

Co-host Daniel Alicea dove into the political earthquake caused by Zohran Mamdani’s victory in the NYC Democratic mayoral primary. With a bold education agenda centered on shared school governance, fighting poverty and more, Mamdani’s vision could redefine the city’s public school system. We also broke down the latest city budget agreement, including a $70 million investment in Pre-K special education and a massive $755 million boost to after-school programming. What does this mean for families, educators, and advocates?

He also shared news and analysis about the latest SCOTUS decision regarding parental opt-outs of LGBTQ stories in school curriculums.

Finally, Daniel had an in-depth interview with Marianne Pizzitola, President of the Organization of New York City Public Service Retirees. She shares critical updates on retiree healthcare battles, including the Benkowski case, legislative fights to protect earned benefits, her org’s political endorsement process and the latest healthcare developments in the MLC.

It’s a must-listen episode for anyone who cares about justice in education and retirement.