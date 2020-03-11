The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
Why the US needs Finnish Schools and Chinese Kindergartens
0:00
-51:53

Why the US needs Finnish Schools and Chinese Kindergartens

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Mar 11, 2020

Let the Children Play - https://global.oup.com/academic/product/let-the-children-play-9780190930967?cc=us&lang=en&#

Long Island Opt Out - https://www.facebook.com/groups/Longislandoptout/

NYSAPE - https://nysape.org/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture