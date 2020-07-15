What’s needed for the safe reopening of schools and child care for working parents next year

Governor Cuomo’s announcement of the metrics that will determine whether schools can be reopened in NY state in the fall.

Detailed guidelines released by the state Department of Health and the Board of Regents.

Class Size Matters and NYC Kids PAC proposals for the safe reopening of schools; letter to the Board of Regents and Summary of ideas from our June 20 conference.

How the need for social distancing brings in sharper focus the inequities of class size across the city.

Council Member Brad Lander’s oped and draft plan.

Information on the increase in wealth among NY state billionaires during the pandemic.

NY State Legislature bills that would raise revenue to support our schools during the pandemic and help pay for child care and wrap around services, including increasing taxes on the ultra-wealthy.