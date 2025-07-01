The recent ousting of six respected UFT staffers —now dubbed the “UFT 6”—has thrown a harsh spotlight on the rot inside the highest ranks of our union. According to a bombshell New York Post report, UFT President Michael Mulgrew removed these employees for the unforgivable “crime” of dissent. Their mistake? Calling for more democratic practices, better contracts, and accountability within the union leadership. And for that, they were quietly taken off payroll with no due process, no transparency, and no protections—because they, like all administrative UFT staffers, are employed “at will.”

This isn’t just retaliation. It’s a bully’s warning. And it’s exactly why UFT staffers must be allowed to unionize.

According to the New York Post, the fired staffers included a former Unity caucus member turned reform advocate, an elected paraprofessional chapter representative, and three others who had ties to the rival A Better Contract slate or were seen as internal critics. Another PM staffer, who ran on the ABC slate, was terminated earlier in June.

They were removed without warning. While the union leadership claimed the staff changes were routine, multiple insiders confirmed the firings were directly linked to political dissent and organizing efforts. In a workplace supposedly dedicated to protecting workers, these actions reflect a culture of silencing, not solidarity.

It’s clear this was a political purge rooted in a vengeful impulse bent on retaliation and intimidation. Multiple sources within the union confirmed the firings were ordered from the top — by Michael Mulgrew and his lieutenant, LeRoy Barr.

Many of these staffers had raised alarms about a lack of internal transparency and the need for rank-and-file educators to have more say in contract negotiations and union governance. While others were simply guilty for proximity to voices of dissent. Instead of listening, leadership silenced them.

This kind of authoritarian retribution would be outrageous in any workplace—within a union, it’s a betrayal of everything we claim to stand for. It reflects anti-union and anti-democratic values.

The Hypocrisy at the Heart of the UFT

How can a union preach workers’ rights while denying them to its own employees? The UFT has long claimed to champion job security, due process, and workplace justice for educators and school staff. Yet behind closed doors, it operates like a corporate machine—firing internal critics, enforcing loyalty over performance and competence, and relying on patronage hires instead of democratic elections and equal opportunity.

One beloved and well-respected district representative was ousted in this latest purge. District Representatives, some of the most influential figures in members’ daily lives, are handpicked by Mulgrew—not elected by rank-and-file members or, at the very minimum, our chapter leaders. This practice not only silences dissent but cements power in the hands of an elite establishment few. When internal employees like the UFT 6 speak up for a more transparent, member-led union, they’re met with pink slips instead of protection.

According to sources, several other Unity caucus affiliated UFT staffers were brought in and given warnings about their internal organizing activities and associations.

Due Process and Protection from Retaliation: A Union Must Model What It Preaches

The UFT cannot call itself a champion of workers if it denies due process to its own. Administrative staffers must be guaranteed clear grievance procedures and termination protocols—not arbitrary firings based on political convenience and whims of caucus capos. An independent human resources manual must be developed and publicly implemented, outlining employee rights, workplace expectations, and enforceable protections.

Most critically, this HR manual must include strong anti-harassment and whistleblower protections. Several former and current staffers have described internal culture as punitive, with bullying tolerated and dissent ostracized or punished. A real union cannot allow retaliation against those who report misconduct, organize for change, ask tough questions or raise ethical concerns. Staffers need a safe, structured system to report workplace abuse—and protection from retribution when they do.

A Demand for Justice: Union Rights for UFT Staffers Now

It’s time to put an end to the hypocrisy. UFT administrative staffers must be granted the same union rights they fight for on behalf of others:

Immediate reinstatement of the UFT 6

An end to at-will employment of UFT staffers

Due process before termination or disciplinary action

The right to collectively bargain

Clear HR policies that protect against harassment, bullying and retaliation

Elections for district representatives

Equal opportunity postings for all new union staffer positions made available to all UFT members

This is not just about the UFT 6. It’s about building an authentic, powerful union—one that respects all its workers, from the classroom to its headquarters. We cannot allow a leadership structure that rules by fear and rewards only loyalty.

Call to Action: A Unionizing Meeting

We must urge a call to all UFT staffers, current and former, to join together for a unionizing meeting in the coming weeks. This meeting will be the first step in forming a real union within the UFT—one that ensures protections for internal workers, ends political purges, and begins the democratic renewal of our labor organization.

Staffers, if you’ve ever worried about retaliation, if you’ve seen talented colleagues disappear for challenging the status quo, if you’ve ever wondered why those who serve the union have fewer rights than those it represents—now is the time to organize.

The UFT must live up to its name. If we believe in union values, we must practice them at home. Unionists don’t hide from confrontation. Let’s stand with the UFT 6, and let’s fight for a union where all workers have rights.

We are the union. It’s time we act like it.