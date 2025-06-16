The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Arundell's avatar
Amy Arundell
3d

There are dozens of other stories to be told. Other officers, department heads, Representatives. All of these complaints covered up, people paid off in exchange for their silence. It’s a toxic culture and maybe members would ask themselves why they should care. One of the biggest complaints from members is abusive/ intimidating admin and the union has no protocol to deal with that and the individual member is left to deal with it themselves. Someone should ask the grievance department how many retaliation grievances have been brought to arbitration. The number is quite low. No case is ever strong enough. These things are connected when the union represents mostly women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
3d

I think that UFT staff not being protected by a union says everything you need to know about the UFT leadership.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Educators of NYC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture