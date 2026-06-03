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A bill moving rapidly through the New York Legislature—Senate Bill S.9577-A, sponsored by Senator Jessica Ramos, and Assembly Bill A.10835-A, sponsored by Assemblymember Judy Griffin—is being promoted as a measure to stop fraudulent communications that falsely claim to represent labor unions and their representatives.

On its face, that sounds reasonable. Fraud should be stopped.

But New Yorkers should ask a simple question:

If this bill is really about fraud, why not explicitly protect criticism, parody, reform caucuses, election campaigns, independent member publications, and internal union dissent?

That question is at the heart of a growing campaign to amend the legislation before it becomes law.

As detailed in The Wire’s investigation, the concern is not hypothetical.

In recent years, disputes have emerged involving UFTMembers.org, an independent publication critical of UFT union leadership. Other controversies have involved parody, satire, and internal political disputes within labor organizations. Reform caucuses and member advocacy groups routinely use union names to identify the members they represent. Independent newsletters, blogs, podcasts, and election campaigns frequently discuss union leadership, governance, elections, and policy decisions.

Those activities are not fraud.

They are part of union democracy.

Yet the legislation currently contains no explicit protections making clear that criticism, reform advocacy, parody, election-related communications, and internal organizing remain protected.

That is why Educators of NYC is calling for a straightforward amendment that would protect free speech while preserving the bill’s stated anti-fraud purpose.

The proposed amendment would make clear that:

• Criticism of union leadership remains protected.

• Reform caucuses can continue organizing and communicating with members.

• Independent member publications can continue reporting and advocating.

• Election campaigns and internal union debates remain protected.

• Parody and satire cannot be treated as fraudulent impersonation.

• Actual fraud and intentional deception remain prohibited.

In short:

Protect workers from fraud. Protect union members from censorship.

This should not be a partisan issue. It should not be a pro-union or anti-union issue.

It is a democracy issue.

Strong unions require robust debate. Members must be free to support leadership, oppose leadership, organize reform movements, publish independent viewpoints, participate in elections, and advocate for change without fear that legitimate communications could become the subject of legal complaints or government investigations.

If lawmakers truly intend to target fraud rather than dissent, they should have no objection to explicitly protecting protected speech.

Now is the time to act.

Take Action Today

✅ Sign the petition.

✅ Email Senator Ramos, Assemblymember Griffin, and your legislators.

✅ Call your State Senator and Assembly Member.

✅ Share this campaign with fellow union members, educators, retirees, labor activists, and advocates for free speech.

The Legislature is moving quickly. Once a bill becomes law, the debate shifts from what lawmakers intended to what the statute actually says.

Let’s make sure New York gets this right.

Sign the Petition & Contact Legislators

👉 unionvoices.educators.nyc

Read Our Full Investigation

👉 thewire.educators.nyc/p/new-yorks-union-communications-bill

Stop Fraud. Not Dissent.

Take Action Now