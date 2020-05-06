UFT President Michael Mulgrew on Reopening NYC Schools Next Fall

Letter to Gov. Cuomo on his decision to partner with the Gates Foundation to "reimagine our schools"

The letter, signed by Class Size Matters, NY State Allies for Public Education, and the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy was quoted by the AP, in US News and World Report, NY Post,and Gothamist among others.

The report from the American Federation of Teachers, A PLAN TO SAFELY REOPEN AMERICA’S SCHOOLS AND COMMUNITIES.

Michael Mulgrew's Daily News oped, The kind of testing schools really need: Better coronavirus screening is imperative if the nation’s largest public school system is to reopen in the fall