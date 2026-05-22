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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
1d

EmblemHealth has the EOBs. Why do the insureds have to produce receipts?

Let EmblemHealth pay the out-of-pocket based on the EOBs:period.

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Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
1d

Shouldn't the Comptroller or AG investigate the ghost network of the UFT Dental Plan? You would think that as fiduciaries the UFT Welfare Fund trustees would audit the network and report its findings but have they?

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