The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

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Alan Ross's avatar
Alan Ross
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Very useful article! How much is the rest of their provider netwrok also false? How much of it was concocted for Emblem to qualify to provide health insurance to NYC employees. When tyring to sell Medicare Adavantage two corrupt union leaders pushed the false claim that there was a larrge enough network that went with the MA plan they were pushing. Sort of like dealers who tell you the drugs they are selling are good for you.

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