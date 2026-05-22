There’s something especially rotten about a city that tells workers to “reach out for help” while the help itself is disappearing behind fake phone numbers, dead directories, and insurance games.



New Yorkers know the feeling.



You do the right thing. You work the overtime. You volunteer additional hours without pay. You raise your kids here. You survive the subways, the stress, the impossible rent, the pandemic, rising costs, the endless grind. And you trust that the healthcare negotiated in your name is at least real.

And then one day somebody in your family needs mental-health care.



Not next month. Not eventually. Now.



Maybe it’s your teenage kid spiraling after lockdowns or social media’s ills. Maybe it’s anxiety so bad you can’t sleep. Maybe it’s grief after losing someone during COVID or a divorce. Maybe it’s burnout after years inside overcrowded schools, subways, or emergency rooms. Maybe it’s an underlying physical condition that is wearing every part of you down.

So you finally pick up the phone. You search the network directory.



And suddenly you enter the Twilight Zone.



The doctor isn’t there.

The number’s disconnected.

The office stopped taking Emblem years ago.

The provider or therapist never accepted the insurance in the first place.



Or worse — nobody calls you back at all.

That wasn’t paranoia.



According to New York Attorney General Letitia James and state law, it was a ghost network.

And now the proof is arriving in mailboxes across New York City.



Workers and retirees are currently receiving letters from EmblemHealth informing them that, following the Attorney General settlement, they may seek reimbursement for behavioral-health services they had to obtain out-of-network because they could not access actual in-network care.

City workers are now receiving this letter from EmblemHealth about the most recent settlement regarding their ‘ghost network’

Think about what that means.



City workers are literally being told to gather receipts and proof that the mental-health network they trusted failed them.



The letter specifically acknowledges members may have paid out-of-pocket because:

- providers listed as in-network were not actually available,

- members could not obtain appointments with in-network behavioral-health providers,

- or the provider directories themselves were inaccurate.

And the truly enraging part is this: This wasn’t the first time EmblemHealth got caught.



The current Attorney General investigation found that Emblem maintained inaccurate provider directories, overstated access to behavioral-health providers, and failed to comply with mental-health parity laws — leaving New Yorkers unable to obtain timely, affordable care.

But buried inside the findings is the real bombshell.



Emblem had already entered earlier settlement agreements with the Attorney General’s office in 2011 and 2014 over provider-directory accuracy and mental-health access failures — during the Eric Schneiderman era.



Same company.

Same problem.

Same city workforce.

A decade apart.



This was not a glitch. It was a pattern.

And now the scandal has exploded into federal court.



The American Psychiatric Association and the New York State Psychiatric Association filed a class-action complaint accusing EmblemHealth of operating a deceptive “ghost network” that inflated the size of its behavioral-health provider system.



According to the complaint, Emblem allegedly listed psychiatrists who never agreed to participate in the network, duplicated provider listings repeatedly to artificially inflate network size, and created the illusion of access while patients searched desperately for care.

One psychiatrist was allegedly listed 29 times.



And the plaintiffs and victims are not faceless statistics. They are New York City workers.

And behind every allegation is a real New Yorker who needed help and hit a wall.



An FDNY EMT or police officer who struggled after a suicide attempt.



A NYC special-education teacher dealing with depression and anxiety after a miscarriage.



Real people who called provider after provider listed as “in-network” only to find nobody actually available.

And here’s where the story gets uglier.



Because while workers and their families were drowning emotionally, the political system appears to have treated mental-health obligations as accounting problems.



Back when federal Mental Health Parity laws required expanded behavioral-health coverage, the City and the Municipal Labor Committee fought over who would pay for it through the Health Insurance Stabilization Fund.



An arbitrator eventually ruled the City had to replenish roughly $153 million connected to mental-health parity costs.

But instead of that money becoming a massive reinvestment into mental-health infrastructure for city workers and retirees, Independent Budget Office testimony later described how the MLC allowed the City, in 2015, to effectively count the money toward healthcare “savings” obligations.

All fallout rooted in the worst labor deal in New York City history – the 2014 healthcare savings agreement.

Workers were told there wasn’t enough money. That the healthcare stabilization fund, which has been shown to be nothing more than a City and MLC slush fund, was depleted and we needed more “savings”. Savings that were nothing more than cuts to our hard earned benefits as seen in their failed proposed Medicare Advantage plan.



Meanwhile the mental-health crisis itself became a source of “savings.”

Then COVID hit. The single greatest mental-health catastrophe some New Yorkers have ever lived through.



Isolation.

Death.

Burnout.

Depression.

Anxiety.

Addiction.

Trauma.



And during this exact period — when our employer and unions themselves were publicly talking nonstop about mental-health awareness — investigators say Emblem’s behavioral-health network was still full of ghost listings.

More than eighty percent of surveyed behavioral-health providers were reportedly unavailable or inaccessible.



That’s not a functioning network. That’s a mirage.



And yet Emblem remained deeply embedded in the healthcare system covering city workers. Its largest customer. Partners, even now, along with United Healthcare’s questionable network, under the city’s new self-funded NYCEPPO plan.

Because mental-health care is not some luxury benefit buried in a contract appendix.



It’s the difference between somebody surviving a crisis or collapsing inside one.



And now the cruelest image of all may be this:



A city worker opening a letter years later telling them they may finally seek reimbursement for mental-health care they already should have had access to in the first place.

And, what about those who just threw up their hands and stopped looking for help?

This letter is not closure. It is evidence of a crime against us all – and our loved ones.

Hold them ALL accountable.

Questions City Workers Should Be Asking Right Now

If EmblemHealth was already under Attorney General enforcement in 2011 and 2014 for provider-directory failures, why did NYC and the MLC continue treating them as a trusted partner without increased oversight?

Did the City or MLC ever independently audit Emblem’s mental-health provider network after those earlier violations?

Why are workers only now receiving restitution letters years after being forced to pay out-of-pocket for care they were promised?

During COVID — amid a historic mental-health crisis — did the City or MLC investigate whether Emblem’s behavioral-health network could actually provide care?

Why was money tied to mental-health parity turned into healthcare “savings” instead of reinvested into actual mental-health access?

Why does the City continue partnering with the same healthcare ecosystem after repeated ghost-network allegations?

What accountability did Emblem face from the City or MLC before the Attorney General stepped in?

How can workers trust new healthcare partnerships when the old system allegedly failed them twice?

At what point does negligence and silence become complicity?

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