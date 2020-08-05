The need for nurses before reopening schools, and the Covid impact on support for public schools

DOE still has no plan to fill nursing shortage ahead of school reopening, by Sara Dorn, New York Post
Solving the School Nurse Crisis Before Schools Reopen, by Kim Watkins, Gotham Gazette
Does the Covid pandemic spell the end of public schools?, by Johann Neem, USA Today
COVID-19 "Microschools" Are Betsy DeVos's Lastest Privatization Scheme, by Candice Bernd, Truthout
Harvard Epidemiologist: 'Hybrid' Model For Reopening Schools Is 'Probably Among The Worst' Options, by Joe Mathieu, WGHBH
NY DOE State DOH reopening plan
Links to alternative reopening plans by CM Treyger and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams