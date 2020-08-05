The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
The need for nurses before reopening schools, and the Covid impact on support for public schools
Aug 05, 2020

DOE still has no plan to fill nursing shortage ahead of school reopening, by Sara Dorn, New York Post

Solving the School Nurse Crisis Before Schools Reopen, by Kim Watkins, Gotham Gazette

Does the Covid pandemic spell the end of public schools?, by Johann Neem, USA Today

COVID-19 "Microschools" Are Betsy DeVos's Lastest Privatization Scheme, by Candice Bernd, Truthout 

Harvard Epidemiologist: 'Hybrid' Model For Reopening Schools Is 'Probably Among The Worst' Options, by Joe Mathieu, WGHBH

NY DOE State DOH reopening plan

Links to alternative reopening plans by CM Treyger and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams 

