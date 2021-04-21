The need for more transparency, accountability and parent input with the new state & federal school funds; guest NeQuan McLean, President of CEC 16

Resources:
Mayor de Blasio’s agreement to fully fund schools’ Fair Student Funding (FSF) formula next year
Local Law 17 of 2019 to create a Fair Student Funding Task Force that would release a report by Sept. 30, 2019 with recommendations on how to improve the FSF formula; which was never released
Testimony of Shino Tanikawa, member of the FSF Taskforce, on how the FSF formula discourages smaller classes
City Council proposal to spend $250 million on class size reduction next year
Court decision requiring the city test charter school students and staff for Covid and city’s appeal of this decision
For more information about the April 26 CEC 16 Community Town Hall about School Safety, go to https://www.cec16.org/ or email cec16@schools.nyc.gov
The link to register for the webinar is: https://nycdoe.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WmP4QVh7T3mxdj5vbjBCJw .