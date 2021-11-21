The Campaign for Smaller Classes with Michael Mulgrew

Resources:
Intro 2374 - The City Council class size reduction bill
How parents can help get this passed - Sign the UFT petition and check out Class Size Matters campaign
Gothamist's investigation of defective Intellipure air purifiers and higher Covid rates in schools without mechanical ventilation systems.
Chalkbeat NY - Settlement to give Black and Latino students more access to NYC high school sports teams
Get vaccinated and get your booster - School vaccination sites and schedules and city-run sites.