The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
State budget deal for NYC Schools and Principal tells us how his school has managed with challenges this year and what next year should include
0:00
-56:43

State budget deal for NYC Schools and Principal tells us how his school has managed with challenges this year and what next year should include

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Mar 31, 2021

Resources: 

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture