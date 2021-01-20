Standardized Testing, COVID-19, and Opting Out

The contract with Pearson to renew their contract for the gifted exam is to be voted upon on January 27 by the Panel for Education Policy; people who would like to speak on this contract can register here, starting at 5:30 PM.

NYSAPE petition urging the State Commissioner to cancel the Regents high school exit exams and to ask the US Department of Education for a waiver from having to administer the 3rd-8th grade exams this spring.

FairTest petition to the US Department of Education and State education policymakers to suspend all high stakes testing this year.

Fact sheet on what’s wrong with the Regents graduation exit exams.