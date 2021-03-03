The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Reopening Schools with Randi Weingarten and reporting on NYC Chancellor's resignation & remote learning with Amy Zimmer of ChalkbeatNY
Mar 03, 2021

  • US Department of Education decision to reject states’ request for waivers from mandated standardized testing

  • Leaked DOE memo from July 2020 on the gifted program.

  • National polls from Morning Consult and Pew show a majority of voters believe teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen

  • My blog on why Biden should focus on getting teachers vaccinated rather than making them administer standardized tests

  • Letter from CM Dromm/Treyger about making sure federal funding programs doesn’t allow states and district to cut back by same or greater amount

  • Chalkbeat on Carranza’s resignation and record

  • NYPD plans to hire 475 School Safety agents this year

  • Districts elsewhere are moving these agents from police to school control and diverting funds to hiring more social workers and counselors

  • Chalkbeat reports on struggles of families of 3rd-graders doing remote learning

