Talk Out of School
Reopening schools amid funding cuts & minimizing screen time during remote learning
Reopening schools amid funding cuts & minimizing screen time during remote learning

Educators of NYC
Sep 09, 2020

Alliance for Quality Education report: Set Up to Fail: How Cuomo’s School Cuts Target New York’s Black & Brown Students 
For more information on AQE’s planned 9/12/20 actions on school funding, contact  Maria@aqeny.org  

News on Albany school cuts  and Schenectady layoffs 

Campaign for Commercial Free Childhood’s statement urging schools to minimize screen time and ed tech 
Also: CCFC petition on this issue and an article on the subject

The Parent Toolkit for Student Privacy, created by CCFC and the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy 

 

User's avatar

