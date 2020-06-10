The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Removing School Safety Agents from NYPD & Restoring the Summer Youth Employment Program
Jun 10, 2020

For more information on ending the school to prison pipeline, check out this letter signed by hundreds of NYC school leaders urging the Mayor to transfer School Safety Agents to the supervision of principals rather than the NYPD, and the websites of the YA-YA Network and Dignity in Schools campaign

To find out about the campaign of Teens Take Charge to end school admission screens, check out their website; see also their proposals about how the SYEP could be reconfigured to meet the needs of youth and the community at this time.

