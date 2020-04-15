The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Protecting Student Data Privacy During Remote Learning
0:00
-55:15

Protecting Student Data Privacy During Remote Learning

Educators of NYC
Apr 15, 2020

Chad Marlow, Those “Free” Remote Learning Apps Have a High Cost: Your Student’s Privacy   

Educator Toolkit for Student and Teacher Privacy 

Parent Toolkit for Student Privacy 

Cheri Kiesecker on how to check the settings for your child’s Google classroom/Gsuite account  

