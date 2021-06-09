Police Intervention in student mental health crises and how to make schools more healing-centered

Resources:
Citizens' Committee for Children Survey of NYC Youth
How to urge legislative leaders to pass A. 7447/S.6296, the bill that would require NYC schools to start lowering class size.
Advocates for Children new report, Police Response to Students in Emotional Crisis
Call Advocates for Children of New York’s Helpline number at (866) 427-6033, Mon-Thursday 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.for any family who has experienced NYPD child in crisis interventions or has questions about other education-related issues
Healing-Center Schools Task Force report, Community Roadmap to Bring Healing-Centered Schools to the Bronx
Visit bit.ly/RoadmapToHealing, for more details and registration for their upcoming feedback sessions.
Click here to read about the launch of the Healing-Centered Schools Task Force