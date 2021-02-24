National poll showing majority of voters believe teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen
US Department of Education decision to reject states’ request for waivers from mandated standardized testing
Politico - NYPD plan to hire 475 School Safety agents this year
NY Times - Schools and districts elsewhere in the nation moving school police offers from police to school control and diverting funding towards hiring more social workers and counselors instead
Congresswoman AOC’s tutoring program: Orientation
School Finance, Race, and Reparations, article co-authored by Preston Green, Bruce Baker and Joseph Oluwole
Organizing Mutual Aid Education and School Funding Reparations
Feb 24, 2021
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
Appears in episode
