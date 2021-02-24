The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Organizing Mutual Aid Education and School Funding Reparations
Educators of NYC
Feb 24, 2021

  • National poll showing majority of voters believe teachers should be vaccinated before schools reopen

  • US Department of Education decision to reject states’ request for waivers from mandated standardized testing

  • Politico - NYPD plan to hire 475 School Safety agents this year

  • NY Times - Schools and districts elsewhere in the nation moving school police offers from police to school control and diverting funding towards hiring more social workers and counselors instead

  • Congresswoman AOC’s tutoring program: Orientation 

  • Application for homework help

  • School Finance, Race, and Reparations, article co-authored by Preston Green, Bruce Baker and Joseph Oluwole

