The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC
Talk Out of School
NYC K-20 Faculty Organizing for Health Justice & Against Racism, Austerity & Job Cuts
0:00
-58:45

NYC K-20 Faculty Organizing for Health Justice & Against Racism, Austerity & Job Cuts

Educators of NYC's avatar
Educators of NYC
Aug 12, 2020

https://annietan.com/home/about/#media

https://blacklivesmatteratschool.com

https://cunystruggle.org/

https://www.facebook.com/groups/BronxEducatorsUnited4Justice/

http://www.free-cuny.org/

https://hope4college.com/

https://jamilahammami.com/about/

https://morecaucusnyc.org/

https://www.rankandfileaction.com/

https://ima-mfa.hunter.cuny.edu/?ima-faculty=reiko-tahara

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Educators of NYC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture