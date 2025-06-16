The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Keith Firestone's avatar
Keith Firestone
3d

Will this decision be published in the UFT monthly news letter?

Shouldn’t the members know how their dues are being used?

If the UFT is really concerned about infringement shouldn’t the newsletter be used to disclaim that it is not the official site? Wouldn’t that clarify the issue rather than suing a member?

What is Randi Weingarten’s position on suppressing political speech from her own members?

I thought she was an advocate for free speech but it appears there are exceptions if they involve Unity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Patricia Dobosz's avatar
Patricia Dobosz
3d

Congratulations and kudos Daniel!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Educators of NYC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture