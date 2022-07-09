The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
New charter school regs with Carol Burris & a convo with NY Sen. Jabari Brisport
Jul 09, 2022

NPE reports on the fraud and waste involved in the federal charter school program are  here and here

A third NPE report details how many for-profit management companies evade state laws banning for-profit charters.

Washington Post What the Biden administration’s new rules for charter schools say

Letter to Gov. Hochul from over 35 elected officials and advocacy groups, urging her to sign the class size bill.

Petition to Gov. Hochul , signed by more than 8,000 of her constituents.

You can also call her office at 518-474-8390.

Leonie Haimson, The moment to cut class size is now, Daily News oped.

