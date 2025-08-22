The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Arthur Getzel
Aug 22

I have been the caregiver for my wife this summer. I had no idea what was going on. As I have known for many years, these are not wonderful people. I can count on my fingers those union people who helped me when I had challenges. Yes, Amy is one of them. To tell the truth, I wanted to work at home this summer my retention rights job, which was done at home during COVID, but the UFT would not help me. I wanted a caregiver accommodation, but the DOE refused. As a result I lost this retention job I have had for 15 years. I guess that is the thanks you get for being a UFT member for 48 years and a good loyal employee.

mea
Aug 22

MULGREW & CREW GOTS TO GO!

