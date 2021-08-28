The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Keeping our Children and Schools Safe: Discussing School Reopening with Tajh Sutton and Dr. Kaliris Salas-Ramirez of Parents for Responsive, Equitable, and Safe Schools
Keeping our Children and Schools Safe: Discussing School Reopening with Tajh Sutton and Dr. Kaliris Salas-Ramirez of Parents for Responsive, Equitable, and Safe Schools

Educators of NYC
Aug 28, 2021

Press NYC - http://pressnyc.org

Osterholm Update: COVID-19https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/covid-19/podcasts-webinars/episode-66

