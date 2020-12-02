The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Interview With UFT President Michael Mulgrew
Dec 02, 2020

  • Results of parent survey of students with disabilities including their remote class sizes.

  • Registration for UFT Saturday Student Enrichment classes in December.

  • Parent Coalition for Student Privacy summary of some of the most important provisions of the NYS Student privacy law and regulations.

  • Spreadsheet with more than 100 ed tech programs that NYC teachers have been asked to assign to their students and their privacy grades, if available.

  • Sen. Brad Hoylman letter to DOE, Nov. 11, 2020 urging them to comply with the law and post information concerning their privacy provisions for these programs, and an article in Chalkbeat on the same issue.

