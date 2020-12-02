Results of parent survey of students with disabilities including their remote class sizes.
Registration for UFT Saturday Student Enrichment classes in December.
Parent Coalition for Student Privacy summary of some of the most important provisions of the NYS Student privacy law and regulations.
Spreadsheet with more than 100 ed tech programs that NYC teachers have been asked to assign to their students and their privacy grades, if available.
Sen. Brad Hoylman letter to DOE, Nov. 11, 2020 urging them to comply with the law and post information concerning their privacy provisions for these programs, and an article in Chalkbeat on the same issue.
Interview With UFT President Michael Mulgrew
Dec 02, 2020
Talk Out of School
A weekly podcast and radio show on WBAI 99.5 FM NYC, hosted by Leonie Haimson of Class Size Matters, and Daniel Alicea of Educators of NYC. We speak about the issues and controversies affecting public schools and public education in New York City, statewide and nationally.
