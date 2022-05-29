The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Interview with NY Sen. John Liu & two new parent activists appointed to the PEP
May 29, 2022

Class Size Matters Annual Parent Action Conference on June 4, co-hosted by NYC Kids PAC; More information and to register here.

The New Yorker, The Buffalo Shooter Shopped at Their Gun Stores

NY Post, NY Dems pitch 3-year school control for Adams — with strings attached

Panel for Educational Policy meetings page with members listed here; click on their names for their email addresses.
Send an email to Panel member Kaliris Salas-Ramirez at ksalasramirez@gmail.com and/or Tazin Azad at tazinf@gmail.com

