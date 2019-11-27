The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Interview with Naftuli Moster, founder of YAFFED
Interview with Naftuli Moster, founder of YAFFED

Nov 27, 2019

Leonie Haimson speaks with Naftuli Moster, founder of Young Advocates for Fair Education (YAFFED), about his five - year campaign, in the courts and in the political arena, to ensure that Ultra Orthodox Yeshivas comply with the law and that their students receive a minimally adequate education. 

