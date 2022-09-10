Interview with Michael Mulgrew, President of the UFT

Leonie Haimson, Troubling Series of Uncertainties Mars Reopening of New York City Schools, Gotham Gazette

https://www.gothamgazette.com/opinion/11568-uncertainties-reopening-new-york-city-schools-covid-funding

Parents and advocates thank Gov. Hochul and cheer the signing of the class size bill

https://classsizematters.org/parents-and-advocates-thank-gov-hochul-and-cheer-the-signing-of-the-class-size-bill/

Lawmakers hails governor’s signing of bill to reduce class sizes in New York City public schools

https://qns.com/2022/09/governor-signs-bill-to-reduce-class-sizes/