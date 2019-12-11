The Wire: Powered by Educators of NYC

Talk Out of School
Interview with Diane Ravitch, education historian, advocate and author
Interview with Diane Ravitch, education historian, advocate and author

Dec 11, 2019

Diane Ravitch's new book, Slaying Goliath: The Passionate Resistance to Privatization.

Network for Public Education  and NPE Action.

Diane Ravitch's blog.

