Talk Out of School
Interview with AFT President Randi Weingarten
Interview with AFT President Randi Weingarten

Apr 01, 2020

AFT links:

Randi Weingarten’s essay,  On how teachers and students should cap this unprecedented school year

Share My Lesson with teacher resources.

Colorín Colorado! A bilingual site for educators and families of English language learners

Privacy links:

The Educator Toolkit for Student and Teacher Privacy – written by the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy and Badass Teachers Association (with support from the AFT )

The ACLU recommendations on what should be demanded of ed tech companies at this critical time

Advice to parents from the Parent Coalition for Student Privacy on maximizing privacy and minimizing screen time

A model privacy-protective Google contract negotiated by  NYS administrators  that other districts could adopt

