For more information and details about middle and high school enrollment process for next year, you can visit the DOE’s website.
New Admissions Changes For NYC Middle & High Schools “First Step” Towards Diversity, Advocates Say, Gothamist, Dec. 19, 2020
Recommendations of the Mayor’s Student Diversity Advisory Group, August 2019
Black Segregation Matters, UCLA Civil Rights Project report showing extreme segregation of NY State and NYC schools, December 17, 2020
What Bill doesn’t get about diversity: His school admissions announcement fails the test by Taylor McGraw, NY Daily News, December 22, 2020.
Lower class size and school integration go hand in hand by Shino Tanikawa and Leonie Haimson. NY Daily News, May 17, 2019.
Interview With Activist Shino Tanikawa on NYC School Admissions
Dec 23, 2020
Talk Out of School
