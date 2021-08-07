Inside UFT Politics and History (Part 2) : How The Nation’s Most Powerful Teachers Union Impacted NYC Public Schools

UFT: 50 Years: https://www.uft.org/files/attachments/uft-50-years-book.pdf
The Teacher Rebellion by David Selden
https://www.amazon.com/Teacher-Rebellion-David-Selden/dp/0882582356
Schools Against Children: The Case for Community Control
https://www.amazon.com/Schools-Against-Children-Community-Control/dp/0853451621
Blackboard Unions by Marjorie Murphy
https://www.amazon.com/Blackboard-Unions-AFT-NEA-1900-1980/dp/0801423651/
City Unions: Managing Discontent in New York City by Mark Meir
https://www.amazon.com/City-Unions-Managing-Discontent-York/dp/0813512298
Tough Liberal: Albert Shanker and the Battles Over Schools, Unions, Race, and Democracy by Richard Kahlenberg
https://www.amazon.com/Tough-Liberal-Democracy-Columbia-Contemporary/dp/0231134975
The Strike That Changed New York: Blacks, Whites, and the Ocean Hill-Brownsville Crisis by Jerald E. Podair
https://www.amazon.com/Strike-That-Changed-York-Hill-Brownsville/dp/0300109407
The Untold History of Charter Schools - By Rachel Cohen
https://democracyjournal.org/arguments/the-untold-history-of-charter-schools/?fbclid=IwAR2W8e5e-7kdX8OoPxpCrvHn1ndklXPBkxnxwTLnaxv1q_h2IRVqaAdyS5Y