How Success Academy charter schools violate their students' civil, educational and privacy rights

Advocates for Justice website; Laura Barbieri’s email is lbarbieri@advocatesny.com

Legal Assistance Hotline of NYC Legal Services at 917-661-4500 (Mon-Fri, 10am to 4pm), which low-income parents can call if their children have been denied their educational or civil rights in charter or public schools.

Information about the “Got to Go” list lawsuit and $1.1 million settlement, recently awarded families of children who were pushed out of Success Academy.

PBS News Hour show, “Is Kindergarten too young to suspend a student”, which aired on Oct. 12, 2015, about Success Academy’s disciplinary practices.

US Department of Education and the NY State Education Department determinations that Success Academy and CEO Eva Moskowitz violated student privacy laws at the federal and state levels. Articles about this in the Daily News and Education Week.

Dany Mangrove’s video about her experiences working at Success Academy high school.

See also the Instagram site, Survivors of Success Academy, for more accounts of Success Academy teachers, parents and students about the abusive and discriminatory practices of this charter chain.