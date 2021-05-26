How Schools Should Reopen Safely & Well Next year with Randi Weingarten and Mark Treyger

Resources:
Mayor de Blasio’s announcement on Morning Show that there would be no remote learning option next year
NYC Chancellor Meisha Porter’s letter to families about DOE reopening plans
Randi Weingarten’s May 13 speech, Return, Recover and Reimagine: Toward A Renaissance in America's Public Schools. Video here, transcript here.
Gothamist, Social Distancing Requirements Will Be Pivotal In NYC Schools Reopening Next Fall
How the Billions of Additional School Funds should be spent: Results from the May 22 Parent Action Conference, co-sponsored by Class Size Matters, NYC Kids PAC, and Teens Take Charge